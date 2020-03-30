Reader sees the value

in cost of being informed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

For almost 40 years, my husband and I have subscribed to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. The only times I haven’t read the newsprint copy were when I lived overseas. Then I resorted to online news, although that experience is nothing like the rustle of turning pages between sips of coffee as ink rubs onto my fingers.

I read everything except the Sports pages, which are my husband’s favorite. I am grumpy if my newspaper is delayed or if, for some reason, it isn’t delivered.

Sure, I check the news app on my phone and listen to news as I drive, but those sound bites don’t provide in-depth insight. Informed decisions derive from reading well-rounded reporting.

Alas, when the notice arrived that RTD subscription rates would be going up, I cringed. The price would now be $70 more a year. Maybe I should cancel; maybe I should economize by buying the paper once a week.

But, no:

• The price for a subscription helps pay the people working hard to produce the RTD day after day, as well as the costs of publication that are necessary to keep my RTD in business.

• And how would I manage during this COVID-19 crisis when I am not leaving my home? I need to read the full and balanced news on a daily basis.

So, yes, I told myself. I will gladly pay the cost of being informed.

Judy Richardson.

Midlothian.

