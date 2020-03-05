Reader takes issue

with Barrett op-ed

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I hope op-ed writer Debra Barrett ("Health care costs: Access to affordable prescription drugs") will strongly consider re-evaluating her collaboration with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). We have proved in our state with Medicaid alone the more than $29 million discrepancy that PBMs have cost the commonwealth due to their unfair business practices, like spread pricing. This legislation just provides transparency and regulation to ensure they meet the standards they are promoting they bring to the health care system.

House Bill 1290 passed the House of Delegates 100-0 and the state Senate 37-3. Senate Bill 251 passed the Senate 33-7 and and the House 98-0.

Here's what this legislation does:

• It mandates PBM transparaency and requires PBMs to be licensed with the State Corporation Commission to operate in the state;

• Eliminates spread pricing that is driving up costs;

• Limits adjudication fees that PBMs charge pharmacies for processing claims;

• Prohibits PBMs from paying their affiliates more than others; and

• Prevents PBMs from excluding retail pharmacies participation in specialty drug contracts.

I cannot see how Barrett thinks any of those items will increase drug costs or limit access to care.

Allison Lucas,

Registered Pharmacist.

Roanoke.

