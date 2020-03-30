Reader touched

by doctors' 'Imagine'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The other day while listening to the news on TV, I was struck by a story about two resident physicians from the Mayo Clinic and their rendition of the John Lennon song “Imagine.”  Dr. Elvis L. Francois sang, accompanied on the piano by Dr. William Robinson. Their rendition on YouTube was beautiful. The lyrics of the song include words like “dreamer” and “not the only one.”  In this grave time in our world as we are dealing with COVID-19, their message is of comfort and hope.

“Imagine” always has been one of my favorite words. It basically is a word that means “dream.” Imagine, if you will, a world in which we might not have our brave physicians and health care workers going to see patients every day in intensive care units and emergency rooms. In context, imagine what the “common” flu would be like without a vaccine. Even if a vaccine is 40% effective, what would fighting the flu be like without a vaccine? How about a 40% increase in the flu?

The day will come when we have a vaccine to fight COVID-19. Imagine what this will do for the world. Remember the song “Imagine” and its message of hope and comfort.

Melvin J. Katz.

Manakin-Sabot.

