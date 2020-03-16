Reader: Why isn't panic
driving people toward God?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am amazed at the long, frenzied lines in grocery stores. People all across the country are panicking at the thought of COVID-19. Every conceivable preparation we can take is being taken. We are preparing ourselves (rightly, I believe) in case we should get this dreaded disease or even if we are quarantined.
But I am neither seeing nor reading that this is turning them to God. Perhaps He has sent this plague to us as a warning. Natural disasters could/should turn our thoughts to eternity. If we become a victim of this, where will we spend it? Let's not let all our thoughts be on the here and now, but also on the forever. Are we ready to leave this earth now? If our bodies are dead, where will our eternal souls be?
Beverly McCullough.
North Chesterfield.
"But I am neither seeing nor reading that this is turning them to God."
I wouldn't be so sure. I am of a mind that for vast majority this is an intensely personal decision - or if you prefer, epiphany. I think there's more than a kernel of truth in the old aphorism "There are no atheists in foxholes". Ones own (or a loved ones) imminent mortality can bring a level of clarity that doesn't typically manifest itself.
Kinda like admitting to pollsters hat you support the Orange Demon - some truths won't reveal themselves until Election (Judgment?) Day.
