Reader: Why isn't panic

driving people toward God?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am amazed at the long, frenzied lines in grocery stores. People all across the country are panicking at the thought of COVID-19. Every conceivable preparation we can take is being taken. We are preparing ourselves (rightly, I believe) in case we should get this dreaded disease or even if we are quarantined.

But I am neither seeing nor reading that this is turning them to God. Perhaps He has sent this plague to us as a warning. Natural disasters could/should turn our thoughts to eternity. If we become a victim of this, where will we spend it? Let's not let all our thoughts be on the here and now, but also on the forever. Are we ready to leave this earth now? If our bodies are dead, where will our eternal souls be?

Beverly McCullough.

North Chesterfield.

