Much has been written about certain statues and how various people react to them. Even the state government has gotten involved with this issue. Confederate leaders had a significant role in molding the history of the United States. That won’t change. Instead of removing statues that honor them, add information regarding each statue. In addition, a much more positive action would involve the addition of statues of others. I would propose three statues be added to Monument Avenue. One would be for the 14 Medal of Honor recipients from the Union military. A monument of a Tuskegee airman with his P-51 Mustang fighter plane would be fantastic. But, a monument of Katherine Johnson is a must. Her contribution to the success of our space program was phenomenal and indispensable. It is my understanding that the 14 Medal of Honor recipients included individuals from Virginia, and the Tuskegee combat unit had pilots from Virginia. Although Johnson was a native of West Virginia, she worked at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton from 1953 to 1988. Such monuments would recognize contributions made to this great country and would preserve the honoree's place in history.

R.D. Decker.

Henrico.

