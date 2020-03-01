Redistricting amendment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Redistricting Constitutional Amendment is seemingly being held hostage in the Virginia House of Delegates. This amendment received near unanimous approval by the Virginia General Assembly last year. The amendment must be passed in two consecutive years by the General Assembly before being placed on the ballot this November for approval by the citizens of Virginia. This year, the amendment passed the state Senate and awaits approval by the House of Delegates.
The amendment is supported and opposed by members of the Virginia Black Legislative Caucus. Some members claim the amendment does not do enough to protect black voters. However, their arguments don’t clearly or logically support their claims.
We all know that, by law, racial outcomes cannot be mandated. They have been successfully challenged and defeated in numerous court cases. All that can be done is set out a fair process and work to ensure that minority participation is present at all levels of that process. As with most issues involving race, transparency has proved an effective weapon in blunting racial discrimination.
The National Black Nonpartisan Redistricting Organization believes that the amendment and implementing legislation that already have passed the state Senate provides this transparency. Allowing the General Assembly, in backrooms, to draw voting districts will only continue the process of partisan and racial gerrymandering. Allowing the General Assembly to reject the recommendations of an independent redistricting commission and then make backroom deals is not transparency.
Black and minority voters in Virginia must demand an up-or-down vote on the amendment in the House of Delegates. Speculative claims, unrealistic objectives and political motives cannot substitute for transparency in ending partisan and racial gerrymandering. The time is now; we deserve a vote.
Phillip E. Thompson.
Executive Director.
National Black Nonpartisan Redistricting Organization.
Leesburg.
Bob is - oddly - correct on this. Do it fairly, but get 'er done!
BINGO, Phillip... Just do it, Democrats!!! ~~~ Bob
