Reining in drug costs
starts with price-setters
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recently the Richmond Times Dispatch published the editorial, "Virginia is leading the way in the search for insulin solutions," praising the General Assembly for passage of HB 66. The bill limits copays for insulin medications as a first step toward dealing with the issue of skyrocketing drug prices.
Unfortunately, the editorial did not mention that the bill does nothing to reduce or even slow the rise in health care costs. It merely shifts the drug cost portion into health insurance premiums.
The price of insulin has more than tripled in the past 10 years and the drug companies responsible for raising prices have reaped the profits. In fact, drug costs are the biggest contributor to increasing premiums. Twenty-three cents of every premium dollar are spent on prescription drugs.
Many health insurers already offer plans with no cost sharing for insulin or they have moved to lowering cost-sharing payments below the $50 cap. The result of this bill is that it creates an incentive for drug manufacturers to refuse to negotiate price decreases knowing that the cost will be hidden in premiums.
Health insurance companies are the only entity in the health care space with a profit limit, called a Medical Loss Ratio, which requires any spending beyond a mandated percentage be returned to policy holders. Plans are negotiating drug discounts to keep premiums as low as possible, which are already unaffordable for many Virginians.
As pharmaceutical companies continue to push the limit of unsupported price increases, the solution should not be to burden patients by shifting those costs from cost-sharing payments to premiums. Any effort to address skyrocketing drug costs must start with those who set the prices.
For these reasons, the Virginia Association of Health Plans (VAHP) remains opposed to cost-share payment caps and remains supportive of more transparency for drug manufacturers.
Doug Gray,
Executive Director, VAHP.
Richmond.
“Any effort to address skyrocketing drug costs must start with those who set the prices.”
And the best leverage against high prices is single payer healthcare with the buying power of an entire country supporting negotiations against the drug providers.
Ask Canada.
