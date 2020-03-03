Removing library fines

removes return incentive

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The Richmond Public Library has opted to get rid of fines charged for overdue books. Nice. So if I lived in Richmond and wanted to borrow "To Kill a Mockingbird" but all the copies were checked out to other patrons, those patrons now have zero incentive to return the book so I can read it.

The city's news release says the fines disproportionately affected low-income, African American and Hispanic communities. Maybe so, but I would have noted instead that the fines disproportionately affected the forgetful and the irresponsible who couldn't bring themselves to return their library books on time.

David J. Kupstas.

Henrico.

