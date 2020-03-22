Retirement community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a resident of Westminster Canterbury Richmond (WCR). We have been in the news of late because one of our residents, recently returned from Florida, tested positive for the coronavirus. He is now at VCU Health and I understand he is in stable condition.
As a result, this campus is under lockdown as prescribed by the Virginia State Health Department. That is the basics of our situation here.
The real story is in the protective environment that our senior leadership and staff have and continue to create. Words escape me in attempting to express the tireless, heroic efforts to go the extra mile in the way that we residents are being ministered to.
WCR is providing for us and is a true example of dedication, commitment and sacrifice for which we, as residents, have been gifted. In the midst of this worldwide crisis, we are deeply blessed.
Thanks be to God for the WCR spirit.
Fletcher Lowe.
Richmond.
