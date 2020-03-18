'Right' to health care
benefits the community
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading the recent op-ed by Walter Williams, "Rights versus wishes,” I wondered how he feels about the fire department. It’s a socialistic program where the burden of the cost of putting out fires is shared by those who earn enough to pay taxes. “A moral vision of rights does not mean that we should not help our fellow man” who can’t afford a medallion in his window (the old firefighting system). Do we have a right to protection from police departments if we don’t earn enough to pay taxes?
The burden of other socialistic programs such as Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid is shared by the community. Family members of those who’ve paid into the system can apply for benefits. This would include nonworking spouses, ex-spouses, children or parents. Would Williams like the right to be the only one responsible for any nonworking members of his family?
It’s not a matter of the “right” to health care; it’s a matter of community health. The current coronavirus scare is a good example. Emergency rooms are the only source of medical care for the uninsured. There will be people walking around sick because they can’t afford a doctor. That’s how diseases get spread.
Petra Hellthaler.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.