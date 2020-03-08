Rush to build Wegmans hub
angers county residents
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In December, Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced that Wegmans would develop a 220-acre property in Hanover County for a new distribution center. Wegmans has a stellar business reputation, and more than 700 new jobs are projected.
I am a huge Wegmans fan. I was first exposed to the stores 15 years ago. To this day, Wegmans remains the best grocery shopping experience I have ever had.
Unfortunately, the distribution center has been rushed. Many residents in the Atlee and Brown Grove communities feel blindsided by both local and state officials. Several government agencies are seeking to fast-track this project to meet unreasonable timelines established by Wegmans. Questions of adequate government transparency have been raised.
Legitimate concerns regarding increased traffic and associated public safety; incredibly thin visual buffers between an industrial site and adjacent neighborhoods; little focus on reducing noise from a 24-hour, 7-days-a-week operation; no consideration of the long designated U.S. Bicycle Route 76 and cyclist safety; and the lack of meaningful engagement from Wegmans also has contributed to a massive public relations issue the county is ill-prepared to handle.
Add in additional challenges regarding on-site wetlands that will be filled, an archaeological survey that failed to investigate if long-rumored gravesites are present, potential environmental justice issues with the immediately adjacent Brown Grove community, and no early consultation with Virginia’s indigenous people.
There are numerous missed opportunities that would have prevented this matter from becoming what it is: an unnecessary conflict growing larger every day.
The Hanover County Board of Supervisors will vote on this development and Wegmans' requested proffer changes in March. Rather than continuing to ram a controversial development through without adequate consideration of citizen concerns, the board should defer on approving Wegmans’ requested changes until it is able to transparently work with all stakeholders to develop proffers that benefit everyone.
Chris French.
Mechanicsville.
