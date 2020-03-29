Salary donations
unlikely from Congress
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With so many people out of work and without income, wouldn't it be nice if all members of Congress donated at minimum 50% of their inflated salaries to worthy causes during the coronavirus pandemic?
Sadly, fat chance. Greed among this group of politicians will prevail.
Phil Webster.
Richmond.
