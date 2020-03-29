Same determination

needed to end gun deaths

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Each morning for the past three weeks, I check the headlines for the number of deaths caused by COVID-19 in the Richmond metro area. Most days it has been none or one. Then I turn to the inner pages of the RTD and count the number of homicides in the same time period. Usually there are several. This has been the pattern for decades and will continue for years to come because society has accepted it as a normal part of life.

But why can’t we put the same focus, determination and resolve on death by gun violence as we have on the COVID-19 virus?

Joseph R. Toler.

Richmond.

