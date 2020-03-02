Sanders and Bloomberg
ignore American history
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., when threatened by comparisons of his democratic socialism to communism, retreats to Norway, Sweden and Denmark as shining examples of the type of socialism that could work for our country. He seems to forget that none of those countries share our history.
We sing “My Country Tis of Thee” lyrics to the same melody the British sing “God Save the Queen.” Most Americans are aware of why our forefathers fought the American Revolution.
It is doubtful that many of Sanders’ supporters would settle for the Swedish, Danish or Norwegian monarchies. They would not like the ties these monarchies have to each other, nor specific apostolic religious denominations in which they are grounded. Secular progressives would not accept a hybrid Scandinavian socialistic ideology that carries with it the baggage of rule by a monarch with strong religious ties.
Mike Bloomberg mocked farmers in an elitist display in a presidential debate. He undermined the importance of our American heritage as an agrarian nation before the Industrial Revolution.
Bloomberg’s mistake was greater than undermining the sophisticated knowledge required for modern-day farming. It implied contempt for those who work with their hands outside of urban financial and academic centers. Our early presidents and founders were farmers tied to the land they loved.
Many millennial supporters of Sanders are uninformed about history. They throw around labels about ideologies they do not understand. It is certain their older progressive friends who thrive on class envy would resent paying for the luxurious lifestyles and hereditary entitlements of socialistic monarchs.
Bloomberg says anyone can be a farmer. All you have to do is dig a hole and put in a seed. Bloomberg has dug his hole. He will learn that not every seed germinates and not everyone can learn to be president.
Elizabeth H. White.
Richmond.
