Sanders unsuitable

for Democratic ticket

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am concerned that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will do the same thing to Vice President Joe Biden that he did to Hillary Clinton. As an independent and a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, Sanders should not be part of the Democratic primary. President Donald Trump will make a fool out of him, especially for his support of Fidel Castro and his advocacy of universal health care without the option for individual choice. As an African American retiree of the United States Air Force and the Virginia Department of Corrections, I remember the Cuban missile crisis. Sanders’ policies will never resonate with the American people, and his appearance at the top of the Democratic ticket would doom it to failure.

Stephen Ford.

Glen Allen.

