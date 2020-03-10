Seniors need help to buy

preventive supplies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The power players in our government are meeting to consider payroll tax relief as well as help for hourly wage workers in light of the coronavirus crisis. The death rate for these workers is estimated to be 2.5% to 3.5%.

The death rate for COVID-19 is higher among seniors, depending on their age and risk factors. Thus, it would appear that it would be appropriate for the federal government to also offer assistance in the amount of $1,000 for each senior who has an income of less than $25,000 to enable them to purchase items necessary for them to self-quarantine.

In addition, the government — federal, state and local — has a moral obligation to conduct tests to enable the investors and management of senior living facilities to make accurate decisions regarding community events, inspections, etc., which might increase the infection exposure of seniors attempting to self-quarantine. If we wait until there is an outbreak and people are sick and dying, it will be too late. By then the property and staff will be contaminated. This not only cuts off visits by the families of these seniors but puts them and the community surrounding the facility at high risk.

Martha Cole.

Mechanicsville.

