Seniors need help to buy
preventive supplies
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The power players in our government are meeting to consider payroll tax relief as well as help for hourly wage workers in light of the coronavirus crisis. The death rate for these workers is estimated to be 2.5% to 3.5%.
The death rate for COVID-19 is higher among seniors, depending on their age and risk factors. Thus, it would appear that it would be appropriate for the federal government to also offer assistance in the amount of $1,000 for each senior who has an income of less than $25,000 to enable them to purchase items necessary for them to self-quarantine.
In addition, the government — federal, state and local — has a moral obligation to conduct tests to enable the investors and management of senior living facilities to make accurate decisions regarding community events, inspections, etc., which might increase the infection exposure of seniors attempting to self-quarantine. If we wait until there is an outbreak and people are sick and dying, it will be too late. By then the property and staff will be contaminated. This not only cuts off visits by the families of these seniors but puts them and the community surrounding the facility at high risk.
Martha Cole.
Mechanicsville.
A payroll tax will do nothing to stop the coronavirus... What it will do is balloon the already hemorrhaging deficit and debt and bankrupt Social Security..,. FAT BOY must think that all Americans are as eat up ignorant has his zombie/cultist supporters??? ~~~ Bob
Martha Cole …. being 84, I appreciate your concern for my health, due to the virus …. but is my life worth less because I don't make less than $25,000 a year …… Hey, most on welfare make more than that.
Instead of the "Govment" doing something, why not have the compassionate liberals dole out the $1,000 to each senior.
I will give them my address as soon as I am assured their hearts are in the right place, and the handout is really there. Period.
"Instead of the "Govment" doing something, why not have the compassionate liberals dole out the $1,000 to each senior.I will give them my address as soon as I am assured their hearts are in the right place, and the handout is really there. Period."
My goodness, Peters expresses his willingness to accept "free stuff" -- a new day has dawned.
"A new day will not have dawned" till you admit your love for free stuff, with folks higher on the income scale like me paying for it, RJuvenile.
I would love to see your 1040 tax return, to see how much you do not donate to those you vote for others to support. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
More lies from Peters. And if you want to see someone else's 1040, Peters, how do you explain defending Trump, who despite repeatedly say he will make it public, has not done so?
And by the way, Peters, I have never taken one dime of government assistance. Not even a government salary, as you have done in North Carolina.
84??? That explains a lot... Like spacey comments that make ZERO sense to intelligent people..., How do you spell "early onset"??? ~~~ Bob
Flaky Drakie ..... Obama's House Boy Biden is not going to like you thinking he becoming senile. You and RJuvenile are so transparent, and yet you walk around naked for all the world to see ... Yuck, Checkmate, and Period.
Good luck to the seniors! My cousin in Altavista, VA, watched a man at Walmart fill up his shopping cart with EVERY bottle of alcohol in the store.
That kind of hoarding is nothing new. Ever go to Ukrop's (R.I.P. to a great chain) when snow was forecast and see people loading up on milk, bread and t.p.?
Everyone is suddenly a healthcare professional who is glad to tell us what to do. Here's another idea....Don't shake hands, wipe down your workstation with a good disinfectant, carry wet wipes and hand sanitizer with you...Use the wipes and sanitizers......Pay attention to your surroundings and if you become ill get tested and stay away from others....
