Editor, Times-Dispatch:
One of the greatest weapons we have to fight the coronavirus is our unity as people and as Americans. My husband and I put up our flag to remind us all that we are together. Together we can protect ourselves and one another by following the recommendations of the medical world.
As a health care worker, I have minimal direct patient contact, but I work every day with the nurses, doctors and therapists who do. Even with protective equipment, they are taking risks every day. Thank a health care worker today. Be sure, however, that you don’t forget the others working for you. At the grocery store, thank the person stocking the shelves so you can shop. Thank the clerk who rings up your purchase. If you see a police officer, thank him or her for helping to keep you safe.
Social isolation might keep us apart physically, but we can still be together as citizens and people. Show unity with a simple gesture like putting up your flag. Show unity with a big tip to the person who delivers your takeout food. Show unity by running an errand for someone at risk who doesn’t want to go shopping. We are all citizens of the United States, but more importantly, we are people and we can help each other to make it through a difficult time and come out better people at the end.
Kris Haines,
Registered pharmacist.
Richmond.
