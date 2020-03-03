Sit-in anniversary story
called too one-sided
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I found the recent RTD story about the 60th anniversary of the sit-ins at Thalhimers to be unevenly researched, presenting a one-sided view of the situation. Segregation was indeed pervasive and unjust; however, efforts by Thalhimers to promote integration were quite progressive. My mother, Sara Green Sharove, was merchandising manager of the Thalhimers basement in the early 1940s and she was so proud that African Americans could try on clothes there.
The Thalhimers hair salon was integrated in the 1950s, which led the way to encourage other Richmond businesses to follow its example.
Why did 200 black Virginia Union students organize sit-ins at Thalhimers? Perhaps because they felt Thalhimers would respond, and it did. Thalhimers fully integrated its stores within a year of the sit-ins with nonviolence, civility and dignity.
Barbara Sharove Shocket.
Henrico.
Ms Shockett asks: “Why did 200 students organize...” since Thalheimers integrated within a year. I suspect it was because they were not clairvoyant and didn’t know what Thalheimers would do a year in the future. And it seems presumptuous to ask people who are suffering from Jim Crow injustices to be patient. Who among us would have been patient?
Norbert Mayr - If Ms Shocket said that the VUU students should have been more patient, I can't find it in her letter. She does note a certain irony in the fact that they held their demonstration on the property of one of the most prominent supporters of their cause. Integrating their hair salon in the 1950's was a huge business risk and would have been in the three northern states in which I lived before 1970.
"...however, efforts by Thalhimers to promote integration were quite progressive. My mother...." I'll bet some of her best friends were black?
I came to Richmond in 1966 after 3 years on the Boston area. One of the things that struck me very early was that African-American were employed in Thalhimers (and other retail establishments) in positions that had them in direct contact with the clientele. I saw nothing similar in the Boston area from 1963 to 1966.
I am too young to remember those days and never lived in Virginia until Uncle Sam sent me here in the late 1980s.......but I do remember Thalhimer's at the mall.
Some interesting insights as to the actual vs conventional wisdom RE segregationist Richmond. Just as I have ample anecdotal recollections, I'm sure everyone has relevant memories / perspectives that could be shared. Heartfelt stories which would give some context to the racial attitudes (and incremental advances) of admittedly turbulent times.
Thank you Ms. Shocket… for sharing.
I hope some African-American commenters here will respond to this, Tom. In a small Virginia town in the 40's and 50's, I saw life only from the top side. "Heartfelt" -- gotta love it.
Kenneth, UNC and Duke have for years cooperated in oral history programs that record first hand accounts of the experiences of people, both black and white, who lived during those years. Some of it makes for compelling reading.
