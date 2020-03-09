State budget should

take priority over bills

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Once again, the Virginia General Assembly will have to extend its session to pass the commonwealth's budget. Evidently our esteemed legislators were preoccupied with such pressing matters as hair discrimination instead of focusing on the multibillion dollar budget.

I suggest that someone with intestinal fortitude propose an amendment to the Virginia Constitution mandating that a budget be passed and signed by the governor before any other legislation can be considered by the General Assembly. Conversely, perhaps an amendment needs to be added that forces the politicians to meet on their own dime if they cannot complete the 60-day session in a timely manner.

John Kurec.

Williamsburg.

