State budget should
take priority over bills
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Once again, the Virginia General Assembly will have to extend its session to pass the commonwealth's budget. Evidently our esteemed legislators were preoccupied with such pressing matters as hair discrimination instead of focusing on the multibillion dollar budget.
I suggest that someone with intestinal fortitude propose an amendment to the Virginia Constitution mandating that a budget be passed and signed by the governor before any other legislation can be considered by the General Assembly. Conversely, perhaps an amendment needs to be added that forces the politicians to meet on their own dime if they cannot complete the 60-day session in a timely manner.
John Kurec.
Williamsburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.