Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It grieved me to read the recent front-page headline in the RTD: "Dems deliver policies pushing state to the left." Some people define "pride" as a feeling or deep pleasure or satisfaction derived from one's own achievements.

The ship "Pride of Virginia," captained by Gov. Ralph Northam, is disastrously steering toward the falls. Certain legislators, on board the ship, are cheering and clapping over their victories in rolling back abortion regulations and banning reparative therapy, aka "conversion therapy" (you change the language, you win the debate). The commonwealth of Virginia now is being nationally recognized as one of the most liberal states in the nation, alongside California and New York (certainly nothing to be proud of).

Lawmakers in the recent legislative session have made it known that some of their progressive left ideology will become public policy. Some of the legislators are acting as agents of immorality and nonbiblical thinking.

If the ship continues on this course, it will soon become evident that this haughty spirit and arrogance will be followed by disgrace. Then, most assuredly, "pride will go before the falls."

Jim Jastrzemski.

North Chesterfield.

