Statistics show no jump
in library book hoarding
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Recent Letters to the Editor took exception with the new Richmond policy to eliminate fines for overdue library materials. They claimed that the policy essentially reinforces the forgetful and punishes the responsible. I thought the same thing and stated so on social media. Friends of mine who are professional librarians told me I was swimming upstream and that other communities have been eliminating overdue fines.
I did some research and my friends are correct. Studies going back almost 40 years found that, while overdue rates did increase in the short-term when fines were eliminated, there was ultimately no significant difference over a three-year period between public libraries that did and did not collect late fees. Some libraries are even reporting their late-return rates dropped after removing fines.
It is important to note that the library will seek reimbursement for lost or damaged materials (not returned after a generous amount of time). As a veteran library patron and social scientist, I will watch carefully to see if Richmonders follow the pattern of citizens from other communities. I hope library officials will keep rigorous data to determine the effects of this policy on borrowing and return rates. If we can keep citizens engaged with our libraries, and even increase their involvement, then this policy will be a resounding success.
Fred Orelove.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.