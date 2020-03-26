Statue tours could show
how state has progressed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The dismissive comments in Rosemary Morton’s March 25 letter regarding my “Uncomfortable tour” idea were anticipated. My family’s roots are in Pennsylvania so I have no Confederate past to protect, nor am I offended by the statues and suspect most locals rarely notice them. Morton is correct about the negatives happening during the time when these statues were erected, and people need to understand that uncomfortable history to appreciate how far Virginia has progressed. That was my intent.
I also believe the tours could fund themselves based on the large number of people who show up to voice their opinions at City Council meetings, make newspaper commentary and other forums where this issue has been hotly debated. One of my dear departed friends was a docent who volunteered her time to give tours of historical sites in Norfolk. I am certain volunteers also could be found here.
One thing Morton did not mention was what would replace the now politically incorrect statues that she proposes moving and what are the associated costs for all these actions. The long-term cost of renaming schools and streets is insignificant and soon forgotten. However, Monument Avenue is a popular tourist destination. What would attract visitors once these and perhaps other "uncomfortable" statues in the surrounding area are replaced?
These monuments might be for flawed men from a flawed era, but who among us can claim perfection? Would we rather remove this history to a much less visited site or use the monuments to create a healing time by facilitating open and honest sharing of opposing points of view in a nonhostile setting?
Barbara Stansbury.
Waverly.
