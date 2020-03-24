Stocking up on guns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is interesting and a shame that one of the big headlines in Sunday's RTD spoke of record gun sales in Virginia. In a separate news story, there was a discussion of a chronic toilet paper shortage. To me, record guns sales are indicative of a broken society. What are all those guns going to be used for — keeping neighbors from stealing your toilet paper, stealing the neighbor’s toilet paper, preparing for Armageddon, the Rapture or just general anarchy? In these times, we ought to be seriously coalescing around government leadership and helping in any way possible. This challenging time can make or break the republic. We need to rise to the occasion so we can pass a better world to our children and grandchildren.
Stephen DuBosky.
Providence Forge.
Sadly there are localities / politicians using emergency penumbras to enact gun "bans"... talk about priorities.
How else can one protect their "stash" of toilet paper?
Running and buying guns in the face of perceived danger is not a new thing. The ignorant, foolish and ill educated do this time and time again....As Forrest Gump used to say...."Stupid is as Stupid Does"
