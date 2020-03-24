Stocking up on guns

no way to pull together

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is interesting and a shame that one of the big headlines in Sunday's RTD spoke of record gun sales in Virginia. In a separate news story, there was a discussion of a chronic toilet paper shortage. To me, record guns sales are indicative of a broken society. What are all those guns going to be used for — keeping neighbors from stealing your toilet paper, stealing the neighbor’s toilet paper, preparing for Armageddon, the Rapture or just general anarchy? In these times, we ought to be seriously coalescing around government leadership and helping in any way possible. This challenging time can make or break the republic. We need to rise to the occasion so we can pass a better world to our children and grandchildren.

Stephen DuBosky.

Providence Forge.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email