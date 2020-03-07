Stop wasting millions
on doomed campaigns
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Mike Bloomberg has dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president. According to news reports, he spent a whopping $550 million. Tom Steyer spent more than $200 million and dropped out earlier. So, for a total of $750-plus million wasted on campaigns that anyone could have seen were going to be failures, they could have donated $11 million to each state for housing for homeless veterans. Or donated the money for recreational centers for urban youth, or shelters for battered and abused women. But instead, they decided to spend the money on nauseating TV ads, salaries for people to canvass an area to try to convince voters that they were worthy of your vote, agencies to run polls for them to see how they were doing, etc.
To prevent this from happening again, or at least to make it worthwhile for the voting public, I propose that for every dollar candidates spend out of pocket on their campaigns, an equal dollar needs to go to a legitimate charity or event. Not some made-up shell charity that will just be someplace that they can hold their money, but a real one that has been inspected and cleared. That way, at least something good will come of all of these rich guys spending hundreds of millions of dollars for a position that pays $400,000.
Mike Ysenbart.
Brodnax.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.