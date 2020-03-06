Story prompts desire
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Kudos to The Times-Dispatch team for its recent in-depth reporting on Richmond’s changing neighborhoods. It was such a treat to read about the history and culture of parts of Richmond that many of us have not visited. Each one of these areas offers historical and cultural interest, along with unique businesses and restaurants. I moved here 35 years ago and have only visited a few of the featured areas, usually for an event or just passing through. I definitely will make the effort this year to get in the car — or better yet, on the bus — and head to a new neighborhood to explore on foot. I expect to have some great meals along the way.
Carolyn Huxford.
Richmond.
