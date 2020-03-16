Take steps to avoid
depression in isolation
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Many people remember Don McLean's classic song, "American Pie," about the death of Buddy Holly. Who knew that song from 1971 would portend the future? And the future is now.
The coronavirus, COVID-19, has indirectly extinguished the music, cultural events, sports events, worship services and many other situations that we all enjoy.
Our country has thrived on the concept of “We, the People.” Now, we must exist in a state of isolation. No longer “No man is an island,” but instead, each man is an island.
This isolation no doubt will lead to an increase in loneliness, depression, anxiety and — at times, unfortunately — homicidal and suicidal thoughts. These are a result of the omnipresent feelings of hopelessness engendered by this viral threat.
Here are some thoughts that might help lessen our shared despair.
First, stop watching the cable news networks. I think that they often are fearmongers, thinking more about their bottom line than our welfare. An alternative I’ve enjoyed is the Turner Classic Movie channel. The films are the ultimate in escapism. Second, look up old classmates, and write or email them. Third, take your pets for extra walks or, if you don't have a pet, walk alone, taking in the panorama of our natural world.
Finally, this pandemic cannot last forever. Most of us will emerge unscathed, ready to resume our lives as before. I fantasize that this outbreak is some kind of backhanded wake-up call, reminding us that life is precious, and that our fellow humans are even more precious. When we awaken from this nightmare, we will once again be “We, the People.” But I truly hope and believe that we will love and appreciate each other even more, after knowing the emptiness of their loss, even for a brief time.
Martha Griswold,
Retired internist.
Colonial Heights.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Doctor Bob's RX : Exercise, garden, read that book you have putting off... Paint the bathroom, do your spring cleaning, adopt a cat, bake cookies, wash the car... Catch up with old friends on the phone... Etc... ~~~ Dr. Bob
"First, stop watching the cable news networks. I think that they often are fearmongers"
Hear hear.
FWIW - I'd also stop monitoring the stock market chyrons... that way lies madness.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.