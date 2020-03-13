Teach young students
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was pleased to read in the recent RTD story "Carver Elementary School gets technology upgrade" that Carver Elementary is now getting help from the school district to improve its educational facilities. However, I am a bit concerned that giving students the power of technology at such a young age will further advance a student's isolation from the rest of his or her peers. During this developmental stage, children should be learning how to work with one another face to face. While I do think teachers should be given the right tools to create an engaging learning environment, I am not sure that students need even more screen time when the daily average for children younger than age 12 already is four hours. Many people walk the streets with their eyes glued to their phones, but if the younger generation can learn how to balance technology and social skills, the next group of leaders would distance themselves from cutting off social ties with one another. This also would form a stronger sense of community-based values.
Izabelle Addison.
Richmond.
