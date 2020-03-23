Thiessen op-ed
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I read the recent op-ed column by Marc Thiessen, "It's time to practice social and economic distancing from China," and could not be more irritated. He begins by citing Axios, not exactly a bastion of truthful reporting, rather an extended arm of the Koch brothers. He proceeds down the rabbit hole blaming Chinese industry for improving their lot. His capitalist predecessors shuttered America in the chase for a buck and opted to exploit the workers in Mexico and/or China. He then starts on the "seek to deceive" mission on finding some “quick fix” solution that I am sure will line the pockets of Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dum. Yea, let’s turn to Finland or Sweden for help. Good luck with that idea. Thiessen needs to realize there is no quick fix. Our industries and government incentives drove the decision to vacate America over the past six decades.
Rick Ciferno.
Mechanicsville.
