Time to outlaw lying
to the American people
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It is against the law for a citizen to lie to Congress or the FBI. I believe that every member of Congress has run a campaign in which they lied or issued misleading statements about their opponent. Hence, I'm confident they do not hesitate to lie to the American people. I'm also of the opinion that FBI agents will lie to obtain the information they would need to resolve a case they are working on. It's time it became illegal for politicians and the FBI to lie to American citizens.
Robert Brown.
North Chesterfield.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
You just eliminated most politicians in one fell swoop. I can't think of ANY of them - in either party - who have always been 100 percent truthful. Not only will they regularly fib about themselves during a campaign, but will say untrue things about their opponents.
Lofty thoughts, though.
WOW!!! The FBI lies but no mention of the 16,000 lies that Trump has told since stealing the presidency.., Uh huh??? No credibility here... ~~~ Bob
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.