Time to outlaw lying

to the American people

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is against the law for a citizen to lie to Congress or the FBI. I believe that every member of Congress has run a campaign in which they lied or issued misleading statements about their opponent. Hence, I'm confident they do not hesitate to lie to the American people. I'm also of the opinion that FBI agents will lie to obtain the information they would need to resolve a case they are working on. It's time it became illegal for politicians and the FBI to lie to American citizens.

Robert Brown.

North Chesterfield.

