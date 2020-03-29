Time to share
lessons of hope
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Sadly, our schools are closed. The good news is that the Standards of Learning (SOL) tests are suspended for now. There can be a new teachable SOL: Support Our Loved ones. Our students look to their schools for their social connections, friends and, for many, the only consistency in their lives. The sad part is that closure could mean missing the opportunity to engage with their teachers, who help to inspire them to become the best versions of themselves. School districts should consider using TV or online learning as a medium to reach students.
Let’s look back to the Christmas we had just a few short months ago and how we felt helping each other. Most of all, give your loved ones hope, not fear; gratitude for all we have been blessed with; and, most of all, love. When we reach Dec. 25, we might be surprised not with material things, but with the teachable lessons we will have learned. Bless you, my fellow Virginians.
Mary D. Haug.
Chesterfield.
