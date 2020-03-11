Time to turn things around
for Richmond's schools
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am so glad to read that Mayor Levar Stoney has included increased funding for Richmond Public Schools in his proposed budget — a $16 million bump. If the City Council approves Stoney's budget, I am hopeful that we will begin to see significant improvements in the dropout rate (currently at 24.3%), a healthy reduction in the disorderly or disruptive behavior offenses rate (currently at 17 offenses per 100 students) and an increase in the number of accredited schools (currently at 20 out of 44), according to the websites schoolquality.virginia.gov and www.rvaschools.net.
I fully appreciate that it will not be an easy, nor a quick, task to change the rates noted above, but I firmly believe everyone wins when the School Board, administrators, teachers and support staff focus their efforts on providing a safe learning environment, improving grades and increasing the graduation rates.
Colin Kelly.
Richmond.
