To achieve name changes,
think beyond usual ways
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Finding the right way to alter deeply entrenched norms and ideas is always challenging for those brave enough to try. This proves especially true in the case of changing Hanover County’s school names. It is difficult to defend the names of Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School without appealing to an exceptionally romanticized view of history. However, this letter does not seek to comment on the choice of name but provide advice for how these names successfully can be changed.
The two methods that already have been tried, while concerted efforts, each contained its own flaws. A grassroots petition, which brought the possible name change to a vote on the school board, failed simply because it was not a salient enough issue to warrant serious consideration. The second attempt, a lawsuit brought by the NAACP, likely will fail because there exists only a loose legal argument that the names pose a burden on African American students attending those schools.
What both options fail to grasp is this: Trying to generate change through the very institutions that created these policies is bound to fail. Those who wish to see these names removed from the enterprises of public life must operate outside the existing framework. This is not a call for protests or rebellion, but merely passive resistance, bothersome enough to Hanover County that maintaining the names no longer is worthwhile. To do this, organizers must disrupt daily activities at the school, sacrifice something significant, and escalate when the times are right. Again, this letter is not a critique on the names of the schools or a call for protests, but merely suggests that trying to generate change within the existing institutions will not work — and those wishing to see these names erased must be willing to operate outside the normal frame of mind.
Callie Scrogan.
Richmond.
