Today's young protesters
eventually will be OK
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Congratulations to Robin Beres on her editorial marking the Iwo Jima 75th anniversary.
When people complain about today's youth acting up, protesting, etc., they should recognize that these kids will eventually be OK. After all, they are the descendants of those other kids who waded ashore at Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal, or jumped into a black void one June night in 1944 over Normandy.
Rod Sterling.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(23) comments
It takes a lot more courage to stand up these days and be counted than ever... "And then they came for me"... Uh huh??? Just look at how the FASCIST-FAT=SLOB-IN-CHIEF treats anyone who doesn't bow down to him... So, I say, "GO, KIDS, GO!!!" ~~~ Bob
I'd say it takes a lot more courage to wear a red cap out in public ~~~ Bob ~~~ seein' as how it triggers the likes of you into a slobberin' rage.
Rod Sterling ..... unlike those who waded ashore at Iwo Jima and Guadalcanal, or those who jumped into a black void one June night in 1944 over Normandy …. their descendants are not obligated to do so with the draft now gone.
Yes ….. the kids will be OK, but only if there continues to be those who will do the wading ashore for them.
We live in a different world than those who fought and died in Iwo Jima, Guadalcanal, and Normandy, with some who don’t even respect our flag or Anthem, much less see any reason to fight for what others died for …. Our freedom. Period
"Yes ….. the kids will be OK, but only if there continues to be those who will do the wading ashore for them."
Like Donald Trump, Peters? Cadet Bone Spurs?
Definitely not you RJuvenile, or Obama's House Boy, and most other liberals, who expect others not only to do their fighting, but in a fashion so as to coincide with their being entitled to the American Dream, paid for by others. Hallelujah, Checkmate, and Period.
And the Democrat contenders for the job sports a conscientious objector and a college deferment hero.
Greta,
Yep...Supporting and defending Trump again....Same old Same old...
Both conscientious objection and college deferments were far more honorable than Trump's "bone spurs," Greta. Your whataboutism is growing tiresome.
So, no response about Cadet Bone Spurs, Peters. Can't think of one, can you?
Our flag doesn't mean squat these days and for a very good reason... You FAT SLOB of a president has trampled our heritage into the ground and like all FASCIST if he isn't stopped you can kiss FREEDOM & LIBERTY goodbye... He has already crushed the 1st amendment FREEDOM OF SPEECH for any civil servant who dares tell the TRUTH... Oh, and when we look at the list of useless wars that other FAT SLOBS like Trump have gotten US into there isn't a whole lot to be patriotic about... PERIOD... ~~~ Bob
No respect for the Anthem, Peters. Watch your hero in action while Melania and everyone else was standing, hand over heart:
You must be so proud of him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PopZEEXpmhU
It's not the "kids" I'm worried about - it's our nation. What will THEIR kids inherit?
"Their" kids will inherit a nation that is much more diverse, educated, inclusive and tolerant...For you and yours that seems to be a terrifying thought....To Bad...
The kids will be alright...I here this over and over from older folks that the youngsters are not what these judges of character think they should be. Yet over and over these youngsters rise to any and all challenges. Rinse and repeat.
I am not sure that there has ever been a younger generation anywhere that was not denigrated by their elders. They are too loud, they wear funny clothes, they get tattooed, they don’t work hard enough, they are not respectful, and don’t even get me started on their music. But every time there has been a national emergency they have stepped up, in every country in the world. They grow up to become serious adults, they work, they study, and yes, they play, and down the road some of them will say the same thing about the next wave of kids.
This is generational curmudgeonry.
Mr. Serling is correct but incomplete. They are also he descendants of people who protested in favor of civil rights and voting rights for African-Americans and against the Vietnam War.
RJ Stafford - They are the descendants of war heroes and draft dodgers, civil rights activists and bigots, unskilled laborers and classical musicians. They aren't their ancestors. They are people of their own time, saints and sinners alike.
All true. But my point was to illustrate the same thing -- that the letter writer's assessment was far too narrow.
RJuveile .... most writers write so that folks who are narrow can understand. Hallelujah, and Period.
"RJuveile .... most writers write so that folks who are narrow can understand. Hallelujah, and Period."
Huh? Perhaps English is not your mother tongue.
True, Steve. But if we had today something like a requirement for a year of national service, it would be easier to measure to day against yesterday.
And folks ..... those words of infinite wisdom come to you from this forum's new leader of brilliance, and knowledge …. not just the ramblings of another carpetbagger.
Norbert and Kenneth now take a back seat to RJuvenile. Hallelujah, and period.
Ramblings? That's rich coming from someone who can't spell, violates grammar, uses childlike dialogue and rarely writes a cohesive sentence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.