Tricycle Gardens feed
and grow communities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In regard to the recent news story "Tricycle ag group uprooting, turns over its property to Enrichmond," this nonprofit organization accomplished great works during its time in Richmond. I knew it as Tricycle Gardens, and spent time working with the group to cultivate gardens in the inner city of Richmond. While the gardens do provide a source of healthy food to communities, they go further to create a source of social capital for previously deemed "hard to reach" neighborhoods. Neighbors who might never interact otherwise find reason in the garden to put stories behind their fellow community members. The tomatoes are more than tomatoes — they turn into Celia's tomato sauce, and into dinner parties and into relationships. Moreover, those having direct impacts on the garden take pride in their harvest. The Tricycle Gardens feed communities, literally and in their ways of life.
Alicia Rexrode.
Glen Allen.
