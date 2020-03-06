Tricycle Gardens feed

and grow communities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In regard to the recent news story "Tricycle ag group uprooting, turns over its property to Enrichmond," this nonprofit organization accomplished great works during its time in Richmond. I knew it as Tricycle Gardens, and spent time working with the group to cultivate gardens in the inner city of Richmond. While the gardens do provide a source of healthy food to communities, they go further to create a source of social capital for previously deemed "hard to reach" neighborhoods. Neighbors who might never interact otherwise find reason in the garden to put stories behind their fellow community members. The tomatoes are more than tomatoes — they turn into Celia's tomato sauce, and into dinner parties and into relationships. Moreover, those having direct impacts on the garden take pride in their harvest. The Tricycle Gardens feed communities, literally and in their ways of life.

Alicia Rexrode.

Glen Allen.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started