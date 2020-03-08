U.S. buys components
of many drugs from China
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I used to worry about the quality of drugs made in India or sold in Canada until I learned that 80% of the active ingredients in all of our medicines are manufactured in China. Hard to believe. But Google it and find out it's true.
George R. Leichnetz.
Midlothian.
