U.S. should not entrust
vital goods to China
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The coronavirus pandemic should teach us a lesson. It's one thing to buy a cheap Chinese handbag or hammer but to entrust our health and economy to them is foolhardy. China is a huge supplier of critical items, including things like pharmaceuticals and lithium for electronics. Do we really want a communist dictatorship controlling our medicines or the lifeblood of our communications industry? Bring this production back to America.
Richard F. O'Hare.
Powhatan.
