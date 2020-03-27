U.S. should not entrust

vital goods to China

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The coronavirus pandemic should teach us a lesson. It's one thing to buy a cheap Chinese handbag or hammer but to entrust our health and economy to them is foolhardy. China is a huge supplier of critical items, including things like pharmaceuticals and lithium for electronics. Do we really want a communist dictatorship controlling our medicines or the lifeblood of our communications industry? Bring this production back to America.

Richard F. O'Hare.

Powhatan.

