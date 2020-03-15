UMW grad unhappy
with renaming of hall
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am a 1983 graduate of what was then Mary Washington College, but is now the University of Mary Washington (UMW) in Fredericksburg, and I recently received an email inviting me to participate in the renaming of Trinkle Hall, the campus library. For reasons too numerous to fit inside of a 300-word Letter to the Editor, I reject the premise of the Campus Environment Presidential Ad Hoc Committee, I disagree with the methodology they employed, and I am opposed to all of its conclusions, especially that of renaming Trinkle Hall.
I do not, for a moment, defend the late Gov. Elbert Lee Trinkle, and I certainly do not advocate naming anything else after him, but I do object to treating an erstwhile benefactor so dismissively. As former President Barack Obama recently observed: "This idea of purity and you're never compromised and you're always politically 'woke' and all that stuff. You should get over that quickly. The world is messy; there are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws."
It is my belief that if the university needs to resort to elaborate contortions and exaggerated displays of solicitous concern in order to attract a diverse student body, those students would not likely succeed on campus or in life. It will create a class of young adults who are intolerant of the past and who wrongfully believe that eliminating the parts that they do not like will somehow remove an impediment to a better present or future.
This is what I think should happen: The Board of Visitors of UMW should bind up the committee report, file it away in Trinkle Library, and concentrate on more effective ways to meaningfully enrich the student experience at the university.
Joseph Davoli.
Falls Church.
