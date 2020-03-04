Union members disagree
with labor law column
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to a recent column by Karen Michael in the Metro Business section of the RTD, the following provides an alternative perspective to her position on so-called "right-to-work.” The term “right-to-work” is false advertising, deliberately used to conceal its true intentions.
Michael C. Pierce, associate professor of modern U.S. labor and race at the University of Arkansas, has noted the law’s racist history.
“It is not coincidental that right-to-work first took root in the Jim Crow South. In those states, few blacks could cast free ballots, poll taxes prevented most working-class whites from voting, election fraud was rampant, and political power was concentrated in the hands of an elite.
"Right-to-Work laws sought to make it stay that way, to deprive the least powerful of a voice, and to make sure that workers remained divided along racial lines.”
Michael claims the passage of “right-to-work” has had a positive effect on workers' relationships with their bosses. But a survey by MIT professor Thomas Kochan, co-director of the Sloan Institute for Work and Employment Research, found otherwise. “Absence of voice has contributed to the deterioration of wages and working conditions for U.S. workers, as they are unable to engage in the conversations that affect wages and working conditions.” Kochan sees this voicelessness as one of the leading contributors to today's political divisions.
As it stands, “right-to-work” is a political issue and will forever be tied to the civil rights movement. The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a strong advocate for workers' rights. He participated in the Memphis Sanitation Workers 1968 strike. Sadly, King's presence in Memphis would ultimately cost him his life. Nevertheless, we as a nation must remember what he stood for. Any law designed to disenfranchise specific groups of people is fundamentally wrong, regardless of how it is presented.
Brian Peyton.
Political Coordinator, Teamsters Joint Council 83,
President, Teamsters Local 322.
Jennifer Hancock.
Political Coordinator, Teamsters Local 322.
