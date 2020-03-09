Union near perfect
against 'right-to-work'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It has been approximately 36 years since I took a class at Virginia Commonwealth University on logic and the art of winning an argument. I don't remember the name of the class or the terms used to describe the various ways to persuade an audience toward your point of view. Make an appeal to popularity. Play on strong emotions and feelings. Brian Peyton and Jennifer Hancock must have gotten an "A" in a similar class. They pull out all of the stops in their Letter to the Editor to explain why "right-to-work" supporters have it all wrong. Martin Luther King Jr. — check. Jim Crow — check. Quotes from college professors — check. They checked all of the boxes on how to win a logical argument except the one where they make a coherent case on how this would be good for the people and the commonwealth of Virginia.
Tim Brandon.
Powhatan.
