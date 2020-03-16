Unlike flu, no vaccine
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent letter writer complained of cancellations due to the coronavirus and incorrectly compared the COVID-19 pandemic to influenza. Individually, seasonal influenza is not more dangerous than COVID-19. That claim doesn’t deserve propagation. I am a retired public health physician who has worked through many disease outbreaks. There have been close calls such SARS, MERS and Ebola. Fortunately, those viruses were not efficient enough at transmitting themselves to sustain a pandemic.
The threat posed by COVID-19 is real and different. Once infected, the danger of dying is more than 100 times greater than from the flu, and more so if you are older. COVID-19 is dangerous, extremely infectious, and there is no vaccine or effective treatment at the moment. Individuals readily transmit it by sneezing, coughing or leaving infectious secretions behind on surfaces and objects for people to innocently pick up. Here’s the problem: We have data from China, South Korea, Italy and Washington State telling us that before illnesses show up in great numbers, there’s an undercurrent of unrecognized cases being spread through the community. That’s the time to act. Each illness is creating two or three new ones every few days, so preventing one can prevent dozens to hundreds later. Social distancing is one of the tools we have now, and we must use it to be effective.
I am proud of the groups and institutions that have canceled activities. This is prudence, not panic, done out of concern for our welfare. True courage is making the right decision even when it requires sacrifice. Individuals and leaders at every level have taken steps to slow the outbreak and protect all of us. If the cancellations, distancing and hand-washings work, we can be grateful that will avoid what could be a national tragedy.
William Nelson.
Henrico.
"The threat posed by COVID-19 is real and different. Once infected, the danger of dying is more than 100 times greater than from the flu"
This is not supported by any factual data that I have seen to date, and is representative of the hysterical misinformation that's being spread by supposed "experts".
I abhorred FDR's politics and policies - but his famous quote comes to mind whenever I read or hear something as egregiously irresponsible as this:
"The only thing we have to fear is fear itself" was never more apropos.
