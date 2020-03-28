Updating family advice
for at-home precautions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My grandma saved our family from exposure to other illnesses and we updated her precautions:
Wear only natural fibers, such as bamboo, silk, cotton, hemp and even rayon. Wear leather shoes.
Remove clothing worn outside and put on house clothes. Take off outdoor shoes before entering the house.
Wash canned goods; wipe down cardboard boxes with peroxide.
Wear gloves when you shop.
Buy frozen foods. Opt for jars made of glass instead of plastics. Don’t reuse plastics.
Iron clothes and bed sheets. Hang clothing and rugs in the sun to dry.
Steam-clean with peroxide and water.
Do not touch your nose or any other part of your face. Do not touch your hair. Do not bite your fingernails.
Wear long-sleeved shirts, long skirts or pants when outside. Cover your hair, too. Go without makeup.
Shower when you come home.
Eat steamed or cooked veggies, not raw. Peel fruits, then rinse them.
Wash toys and wipe out playhouses, etc.
Make sure HEPA filters are in working order, especially on the vacuum cleaner, furnace and air conditioner.
Make sure all your immunizations are up to date, including flu, pneumonia, mumps, measles, whooping cough, diphtheria, polio, chicken pox, etc.
If you have room, plant a garden for fresh fruits and vegetables. Root vegetables are long keepers, so be creative in cooking. There are plenty of recipes online. Look on television or the internet for courses for primary students and GED courses for older students. Also look online for instructions on how to do canning, sewing, simple first aid, knitting, home repairs, etc. Encourage cable television providers to offer free channels for news, courses, basic cooking, sewing, home repairs, etc.
Gabriella Pereira D'Aguilar.
Richmond.
