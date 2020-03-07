Va. Dems learned nothing
from time in 'wilderness'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Members of the Virginia Democratic Party had wandered in the political wilderness for more than 25 years before their rise to power in the 2019 election, where they gained control over both houses of the General Assembly. Based on their conduct and legislative actions since last fall, it is easy to understand why they were out of power that long. When the election of 2021 rolls around, it appears Virginians might be well served if the Democrats are sent back to the wilderness for another 25 years, or longer.
Randy Hall.
Beaverdam.
