Va. Dems learned nothing

from time in 'wilderness'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Members of the Virginia Democratic Party had wandered in the political wilderness for more than 25 years before their rise to power in the 2019 election, where they gained control over both houses of the General Assembly. Based on their conduct and legislative actions since last fall, it is easy to understand why they were out of power that long. When the election of 2021 rolls around, it appears Virginians might be well served if the Democrats are sent back to the wilderness for another 25 years, or longer.

Randy Hall.

Beaverdam.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started