Virginia leads the way

on boosting clean energy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia is quickly becoming a leader in combating climate change — and it’s important the commonwealth continues this progress.

Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered expanded renewable energy use and clean job creation, and Dominion Energy recently announced its commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

This resolve will provide much-needed relief for our coastal and inland communities alike that have been impacted by climate change. And these reductions are set to begin sooner rather than later, with Dominion aiming to reduce methane emissions by 65% by 2030.

These objectives will be met through initiatives such as the new Virginia Beach wind farm project, which is set to be completed by 2026 and will create more high-skilled jobs in the commonwealth, continued investment in solar and development of smaller scale initiatives like electric school bus deployment.

Climate change will impact Virginia and the globe for generations to come and I’m glad to see that the commonwealth is setting the emission reduction standard for the rest of the country.

Stephen Hawthorne.

Henrico.

