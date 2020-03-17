Why Saint Patrick
matters today
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In this time of pandemic, market crashes, incivility and political division, why commemorate the life of an Irishman born more than 1,600 years ago? Because Patrick, the second bishop of Ireland, was much more consequential in history than in the myths that surround him.
Born in Roman Britain, Patrick was the son of a deacon. He was kidnapped by pirates at age 16 and carried into slavery in Ireland. During six years as a shepherd boy, he found fervor in prayer and his deepening Christian faith. His miraculous escape through the Irish countryside to a ship back to his family in England is a story of divine providence.
After many years of religious and other studies and ordination, he had a dream of receiving a letter with the heading “The voice of the Irish." To Patrick it said: “We appeal to you, holy servant boy, to come and walk among us again." Sent by the pope back to largely pagan Ireland in the early fifth century as the second bishop, Patrick spent the last 30 years of his life evangelizing the country, while living in constant fear of martyrdom. He is credited with building more than 300 churches and schools, and bringing more than 100,000 people to the Christian faith by his death on March 17, 461. He only wrote two simple books in his life, one called "Confession," a soul-bearing treatise of contrition and spiritual growth.
Whether battling the uncertainties of the coronavirus, a divisive political system, or the heathens of fifth-century Ireland, the qualities of perseverance and faithfulness are essential. As Patrick put aside the fear of captivity and death to preach the Gospel, so can we, while enduring social distancing and self-quarantine, still follow the golden rule. As Patrick accomplished providential results, converting Ireland from paganism to Christianity in 30 years, so can we in the current sea of global uncertainty, be a pillar of generosity, and encouragement to the sick and the fearful. Let us take time in our temporary social isolation to reflect more on the importance of faith, family and friends and the timeless virtue and benefit of being a good neighbor, as St. Patrick did.
Robert F. McDonnell,
Former Governor of Virginia.
Virginia Beach.
