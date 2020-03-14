Will COVID-19 fuel

mass hysteria?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 1962, a mysterious disease broke out in a dressmaking department of a U.S. textile factory. The symptoms included numbness, nausea, dizziness and vomiting. Word of a bug in the factory that would bite its victims and they would then develop those symptoms quickly spread. Soon, 62 employees developed this mysterious illness, some of whom were hospitalized. The media reported on the case. After research by company physicians and experts from the U.S. Public Health Service Communicable Disease Center, it was concluded that the case was one of mass hysteria. While the researchers believed some workers were bitten by the bug, anxiety was likely the cause of the symptoms. No evidence was ever found for a bug that could cause the above flu-like symptoms, nor did all workers demonstrate bites.

Jim Elliott.

Richmond.

