Will fight to stop virus

finally unite the world?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Could it possibly be that COVID-19 is what finally brings our world together? United in fighting this invisible enemy that does not discriminate. People helping people. Countries helping countries. Imagine.

Carolyn Shearin.

Chesterfield.

