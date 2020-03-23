Will fight to stop virus
finally unite the world?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Could it possibly be that COVID-19 is what finally brings our world together? United in fighting this invisible enemy that does not discriminate. People helping people. Countries helping countries. Imagine.
Carolyn Shearin.
Chesterfield.
