With COVID-19, what are
acceptable losses?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 1968, Ford Motor Co., trying to become relevant in the emerging small car market, began planning its new Pinto. In the process, they discovered an issue with the fuel tank; it was subject to rupture and fire in the event of a rear-end collision. They determined it would be less costly to pay damages to the projected victims of crashes than to change the design. They were wrong and as many as 180 people died.
For many, many years, American tobacco companies, knowing that they were creating an addictive product and one that could be deadly to users, determined that the financial rewards outweighed the results. They were wrong and millions of people died of tobacco-related causes.
Now, as the world deals with perhaps an unprecedented pandemic, the final toll of which we are still far from determining, there are voices raised, led by President Donald Trump, that the cure might be worse than the disease. This sentiment comes in direct conflict with the advice of the medical specialists and the experience of other countries being devastated by the disease. In effect, they are saying the same thing that the Ford Motor Co. said about its decision and the tobacco industries said about theirs. “The lives we lose are 'acceptable losses'; business and our economy are worth more. We need to get back to work.”
Is this truly where we have arrived? Dollars are more important than souls? Are we to base a financial decision on what would be “acceptable losses”?
I take some solace in the fact that those decisions will not be made by the federal government or the president but will be left to the governors of each state. I am especially comforted by the fact that our governor is a physician.
Tom Lawrence.
Glen Allen.
