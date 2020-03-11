Writer's opinions are his,
not those of William & Mary
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Times-Dispatch recently published my opinion piece, "A healthy planet: Va.'s steps toward a renewable future are welcomed," on the wind farm proposed to be built off the Virginia coast.
I am president emeritus of the College of William & Mary. The article so identified me. The opinions expressed in my my published article are solely my own and should not be associated in any way with the College of William & Mary.
Timothy J. Sullivan.
Williamsburg.
