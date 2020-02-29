Younger voters look past
evils, embrace socialism
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In her recent opinion piece, columnist Robin Beres opines that Bernie Sanders' brand of socialism will not win the 2020 election, but because voters younger than age 30 are enamored with socialism's ideals, it's possible that it might be a winning formula for 2024. She further opines that the root of this affection for socialism is based in the under-30 crowd's ignorance of the evils of socialism, communism and collectivism. This might be partly true; however, I believe that this affection is rooted in a deeper problem, caused by the older generations that she says make up the remaining bulwark against this mindset.
The under-30 generation was raised in an atmosphere of limited personal accountability; that access to the latest technology was not a benefit, but an inalienable right; that there were no winners or losers, just participants; and that anything they desired would be given to them, without cost. Add to that, a college-educated generation that was weaned on politically correct dialogue, "safe spaces" to hide from anything that displeased them, and tutelage from a cadre of ultra-liberal faculty, and it is not hard to fathom why this under-30 generation hears the "siren song" of Sanders' brand of socialism, that the government will coddle them cradle to the grave.
If this country falls into the grasp of socialism in the future, it will not be the fault of the younger generation. It will be the fault of the segment of the older generation that raised them this way.
Joe Vitanza.
Chase City.
Not buying it, Joe... Don't get hung up on labels... Just concentrate on issues... Bernie spends 99% of his time doing just that... Face it... We already live in a socialist country... We are pumping hundreds of billion$$$ of socialized spending to the rich... So let's keep that in perspective... ~~~ Bob
