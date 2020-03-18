Zito column rekindled
memories of local stores
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After reading Salena Zito's great column "The closing of community department stores," it really touched my nostalgia button. I felt deep pangs of yearning for our wonderful old-time department stores Miller & Rhoads and Thalhimers.
Working in Miller & Rhoads as a teenager (part-time) was a complete joy. The pay was not much, but meeting friends under the clock for lunch and the store discount made it all very attractive.
In later years, going to the Tea Room, watching the models and listening to Eddie Weaver was pure joy. As my children grew to toddlers, visiting Santa and the Snow Queen were the highlight of the holiday season. The Fawn Shop was a lovely experience for the children, who — with a note indicating how many presents they needed to buy — would shop for gifts with help from saleswomen employed for that purpose. The selection was their own and was a surprise for the recipient.
This is a time truly missed and I wish all could live with our great department stores.
Charlotte Pierce.
Midlothian.
